Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Finding hats, gloves during Arctic blast

Posted 8:37 PM, January 30, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — Warming centers, resale shops and sporting goods stores in Holland are working to make sure everyone in need has hats and gloves to stay warm during this week’s Arctic blast.

However, it can be difficult to find pairs to buy at big-box stores, which is forcing people to shop around to fill the need.

“I have gone to multiple places looking for gloves this time of year,” said Rhonda, a mother in Holland. “(It’s) super annoying.”

Rhonda says she got creative and started shopping at local resale and sporting goods store.

Reliable Sport in Holland keeps its shelves stocked, which is more important with weather conditions like what Michigan is experiencing this week.

“(It’s) super important. I mean, right now, if you stay outside and expose your skin for more than 10 minutes, you’re going to get frost bite,” said Will Spence, store manager.

Anyone in need of a hat or gloves can get some from the warming center at Hope Church in Holland.

