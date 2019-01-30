Flinging Frozen Fish: South Haven gears for annual Ice Breaker Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- South Haven is preparing blocks of ice and plenty of winter activities for the 26th annual Ice Breaker Festival this weekend.

The streets of downtown South Haven will be filled with beautiful ice sculptures, and be busy with events like a chili contest, a cardboard sled race, ice skating, curing, flinging frozen fish, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

Plus, all of the shops will have specials on food, drink, and products all weekend long.

The Ice Breaker Festival will take place February 1-3. Find a complete schedule of festival events at southhavenmi.com.