From Philadelphia to Grand Rapids: How Dyllon Hudson-Emory landed at Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Davenport men’s basketball team has gotten off to an impressive start this season and a big reason for that is senior Dyllon Hudson-Emory.

“He’s been a major reason for our turnaround this year and for our successes we’ve had so far" head coach Burt Paddock said.

Hudson-Emory took an interesting route to Davenport. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native enrolled at Holy Family University, a Division II school in Philadelphia where he averaged over 22 points per game two seasons ago. However, Hudson-Emory asked for his release from Holy Family and looked for a new program to play for, that’s when Davenport found him.

“It was real late in the game when I got my release" Hudson-Emory said. August, Coach Paddock and his staff called me and said we have a scholarship do you want to take it and I said why not?”

So what did a kid from Philadelphia know about Grand Rapids, Michigan and his new university?

“Nothing at all" Hudson-Emory said.

The coaching staff didn’t know too much about Hudson-Emory either other than his ability to score as he racked up 7, 30-point games in the 2016-17 season.

“You know very little you get the NCAA transfer portals" Paddock said. "You’re looking for certain players to fit certain voids that you’re losing to graduation or what not.”

Now, Hudson-Emory has helped take the Panthers program to the next level as they continue to climb up the GLIAC standings.

"I’m blessed for the coaches for believing in me" Hudson-Emory added. "Great teammates great coaches that push me every day to make me the player I am.”

The Pennsylvania native missed his hometown but he’s found a second home in Grand Rapids.

“Of course I miss being home" Hudson-Emory said. "The weather is different, wind chill, lake effect all of that stuff, but it’s not bad i enjoy it, summers here are really great, it’s pretty much the same just miss being home around my family but I have a second family here."

Hudson-Emory has fit into the program seamlessly. The Panthers are ranked in the division 2 top 25 for the first time in school history at number 25.