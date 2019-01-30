GR shelter sees 500+ people as subzero temps move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As historically low temps move in over West Michigan, area homeless shelters are working to get homeless people off the streets and inside where its warm.

Officials with Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, drove around the city last night, finding people in need of shelter over the next few days.

More than 500 people alone stayed at the shelter overnight, and 80 of them were kids.

The shelter is currently operating as code blue- meaning they have extended their hours to open their doors to more people since it's so cold.

There is an urgent need for waterproof winter gloves, boots and hats.

If you have extras around the house, you can bring them to their location downtown on Commerce Avenue.