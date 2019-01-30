School Closings and Cancellations

Harper Creek school serving hot meals for those in need

Posted 7:04 AM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, January 30, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. --  A West Michigan school district has canceled classes for the next two days but is opening its doors to community members in need.

Officials at Harper Creek Community Schools in Battle Creek are offering families and community members with a free hot meal Wednesday and Thursday.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. both days with lunch from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Harper Creek High School, 12677 Beadle Lake Road, in Battle Creek.

Free sack dinners will also be available to those in need.

All you need to do is go to the front doors of the school to be let in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s