Harper Creek school serving hot meals for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A West Michigan school district has canceled classes for the next two days but is opening its doors to community members in need.

Officials at Harper Creek Community Schools in Battle Creek are offering families and community members with a free hot meal Wednesday and Thursday.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. both days with lunch from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Harper Creek High School, 12677 Beadle Lake Road, in Battle Creek.

Free sack dinners will also be available to those in need.

All you need to do is go to the front doors of the school to be let in.