Harsh winter weather causes great need for blood donations

Harsh winter weather, including heavy snow and frigid temperatures, has contributed to an extreme depletion in the blood supply that Michigan Blood has available for daily use in Michigan hospitals. Just one donation can save a live, and Michigan Blood is asking the community for help.

Due to the bad weather, school cancellations and community event cancellations, blood drive attendance is very low. Hospitals are treating surgery patients, people who are fighting life-threatening disease and trauma patients every hour of every day.

Michigan Blood is asking people to step up and give blood if they are able to get on the roads. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially 0-negative and 0-positive blood.

Walk-ins are welcome all week long, but scheduled appointments are appreciated. Visit donate.miblood.org to schedule an appointment.