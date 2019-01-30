Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Harsh winter weather causes great need for blood donations

Posted 11:27 AM, January 30, 2019, by

Harsh winter weather, including heavy snow and frigid temperatures, has contributed to an extreme depletion in the blood supply that Michigan Blood has available for daily use in Michigan hospitals. Just one donation can save a live, and Michigan Blood is asking the community for help.

Due to the bad weather, school cancellations and community event cancellations, blood drive attendance is very low. Hospitals are treating surgery patients, people who are fighting life-threatening disease and trauma patients every hour of every day.

Michigan Blood is asking people to step up and give blood if they are able to get on the roads. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially 0-negative and 0-positive blood.

Walk-ins are welcome all week long, but scheduled appointments are appreciated. Visit donate.miblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s