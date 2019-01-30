× Kids’ Food Basket announces emergency food-assistance sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket is partnering with some organizations in Grand Rapids to provide emergency food assistance to families dealing with the extreme weather.

The community-based volunteer group announced Wednesday it will be working with the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, The Rapid and Seymour Christian Reformed Church. All three will serve as distribution sites Thursday (January 31) and Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids’ Food Basket says in a news release supplemental food and fresh produced will be provided for families in need to take home for additional nutrition. The food items include bananas, pears, apples, carrot packs, pudding and fruit cups, meat sticks, cereal bags, etc.

In addition, the David D. Hunting YMCA will be providing a meal to Grand Rapids Public School students and families through their Food Service Program. The locations are downtown, and accessible via The Rapid bus route.

For the kids and families, Kids’ Food Basket serves, snow days prevent access to meals families often count on. The United Way’s 211 line reported, they simply do not have food resources to share with people calling for assistance,” says Kids’ Food Basket founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney.

Kids’ Food Basket also is working to identify partners for safe food distribution in Muskegon and Holland.

Distribution sites: