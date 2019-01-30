Local government offices remaining closed Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several cities and counties are keeping offices closed for all non-essential staff Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures.
The City of Grand Rapids rescheduled a digital town hall set for Wednesday evening for Feb. 4.
State of Michigan offices have been closed since Tuesday and will remain closed Thursday.
The following government offices will be closed:
- City of South Haven
- City of Battle Creek
- City of Kalamazoo
- Ottawa County
- Ionia County
- Eaton County