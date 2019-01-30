Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Local government offices remaining closed Thursday

Posted 4:37 PM, January 30, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several cities and counties are keeping offices closed for all non-essential staff Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures.

The City of Grand Rapids rescheduled a digital town hall set for Wednesday evening for Feb. 4.

State of Michigan offices have been closed since Tuesday and will remain closed Thursday.

The following government offices will be closed:

  • City of South Haven
  • City of Battle Creek
  • City of Kalamazoo
  • Ottawa County
  • Ionia County
  • Eaton County

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s