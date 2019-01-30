× Mail service postponed for Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Mail service in Michigan will be suspended another day due to the extreme cold.

The U.S. Postal Service is suspending delivery, collections and pick up services for Thursday, January 31 throughout the state of Michigan. Mail service was suspended in many areas on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

Retail operations have been open Wednesday, but are closing at 5:00 p.m.

Delivery service may always be delayed when streets or walkways are hazardous or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

Anyone needing further information should call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit the post office website at http://www.usps.com.