× MSU’s Langford to miss rest of season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Langford, a co-captain and MSU’s third-leading scorer, has missed the last eight games after sustaining a stress injury.

In a statement, head coach Tom Izzo said Langford will need surgery and is out for the rest of the year.

Prior to the injury, Langford scored 15 points per game and shot 40.3 percent on three-pointers.