Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Muskegon Public Schools making the most of snow days

Posted 8:19 AM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, January 30, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Students at Muskegon Public Schools have had four snow days already this week but administrators are making the most of their students' time off.

School officials are challenging students with the Snow Day Challenge, asking kids to take part in three different tasks.

Kids can read a book for at least a half-hour or longer, exercise, or even call a loved one.

Students and their families are then encouraged to share a picture of them taking part in the challenge using the #MPSSNOWDAY.

