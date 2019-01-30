Pets at risk of hypothermia after 5 minutes outside

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials with the Calhoun County Animal Shelter are sharing tips with pet owners on how to keep them safe during the next two days with dangerous wind chills expected.
It's so cold outside, that pets can start showing signs of hypothermia in as little as five minutes or less.
If you have an outdoor pet, they say bringing them inside to the basement or even a mudroom can save their life during these temperatures.
Experts say there are five tips you should know, when trying to keep your pets safe during this arctic blast.
- Keep your pets inside and when they do have to go out, bring them back in quickly and wipe their paws.
- Give them a pillow or blanket to lay with in the house.
- Make sure to check under your car and tap on your hood before starting it, in case there is a stray hiding.
- It is also recommended to keep extra food, water and medicine for your pet in your home, in case you are unable to make it out for the next few days.
- if you do see an animal left outside in these conditions, you are asked to call your area animal control.