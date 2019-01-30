Pets at risk of hypothermia after 5 minutes outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials with the Calhoun County Animal Shelter are sharing tips with pet owners on how to keep them safe during the next two days with dangerous wind chills expected.

It's so cold outside, that pets can start showing signs of hypothermia in as little as five minutes or less.

If you have an outdoor pet, they say bringing them inside to the basement or even a mudroom can save their life during these temperatures.

Experts say there are five tips you should know, when trying to keep your pets safe during this arctic blast.