Police surround Wyoming home, suspect uncooperative

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police have surrounded a home Wednesday night in attempt to arrest a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Police have set up a perimeter near a residence in the 2000 block of Roos Avenue SW, near the intersection of Burton Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

A man who is the suspect in a domestic violence incident is refusing to comply with officers’ commands to surrender himself, and police say he is armed with a long gun. He is believed to be alone in the home.

Burton Street is closed between Godfrey and Clyde Park avenues while the scene is still active. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.