Spectrum Health doctors offices close for Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spectrum Health Medical Group physician offices will be closed again on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Spectrum Health hospitals, surgeries, urgent care centers will remain open.

Patients are advised to call their physician’s office with questions.

All hospital services, surgeries, urgent care locations, and walk-in clinics at the Hudsonville Meijer and 426 Michigan St. in Grand Rapids are open.

Programs and classes may be cancelled this week – please call ahead to verify or visit our cancellations web page.

For primary care services, patients are encouraged to use Spectrum Health’s telemedicine service, MedNow. Patients may schedule an appointment via MedNow by downloading the app in the App Store or Google Play Store or by calling 844.322.7374.

Regular updates will be available on Spectrum Health’s website.