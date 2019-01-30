Truckers still on the road during winter conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Driving this week has been stressful for everyone, but imagine being in charge of 80,000 pounds of heavy machinery.

Semi-truck drivers have also been dealing with the slick and snowy roads. While there have been fewer cars than normal on the roads, truckers haven't gotten snow days off.

If you get stuck driving behind a truck, you know they can make conditions even worse, kicking up more snow. But the truck drivers we talked to say they have the same goal as you do: getting home safely. Those that drive for a living have to work with whatever conditions come their way.

Drivers are trained to work in the toughest conditions, but everyone has their own breaking point for when things become too dangerous. Fortunately, some companies trust the drivers to make their own call.

Many of the drivers FOX 17 talked to Wednesday say they have been cruising at about 25 to 45 miles per hour, but they still have issues with traction and other vehicles. They ask that car drivers take it slow as trucks pass in these conditions. They also say that they would not be driving if they or their trucks couldn't handle it.