US-131 reopens south of Schoolcraft due to crash

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. – U.S. 131 was closed in both directions south of Schoolcraft due to crashes and whiteout conditions.

Southwestern Michigan officials said that the area was getting hit hard with lake effect snow and low visibility situations.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says there were stuck vehicles blocking plows and making travel unsafe.

At around 10:10 a.m., the highway was opened with just the right lane blocked on northbound US-131 at YZ Avenue.

People are asked to stay off the roads if possible.