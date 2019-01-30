× Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff for W. MI soldier

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor a West Michigan native who was killed during a military training exercise.

Cole Wixom, 24, was killed in a crash involving two military vehicles on Jan. 23 in New Mexico.

He grew up in Bloomingdale and was an active baseball player and 4-H member. Wixom enlisted in the Army in 2016 and completed one tour in Afghanistan.

He is survived by his wife, parents and three brothers.

A memorial is set for Feb. 2 at Bloomingdale High School. Family asks memorial contributions are made to either the Wounded Warrior Project or the National Park Foundation.