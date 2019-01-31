Chase ends with two suspect vehicles in ditches

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One would think that road conditions in Michigan would not be great for police pursuits.

And you’d be right.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says that just after midnight Thursday, a deputy spotted a car and a full-size van drive past him on Capital Avenue near Park at about 70 miles per hour. The deputy activated his lights and started pursuing the vehicles, but stopped chasing due to the road conditions. A short time later, the deputy noticed the two vehicles near Pennfield High School and they sped away again. The roads in that area were even worse and the car slid off the road. The man driving the car was taken into custody.

The van continued down the road a short distance before it too slid into a ditch. Another deputy took the woman driving that vehicle into custody.

The sheriff’s department says that they determined the man and the woman had just recently met and during their meeting, the man took money from the woman and fled. The man, who is 20-years-old and from Battle Creek, is expected to be charged for Fleeing and Eluding, Robbery, Possession of Counterfeit bills and other traffic violations. The woman, a 21-year-old from Allegan, is expected to be charged for Fleeing and Eluding.

Anyone with further information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880.