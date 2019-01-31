Consumers Energy: Conservation effort should continue through Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Consumers Energy is asking residents to continue conserving natural gas by keeping thermostats at 65 degrees through Friday.

The company says that Michigan residents have been conserving gas since their request on Wednesday and the State of Michigan’s alert Wednesday night. Conservation by residents who receive their gas service from companies other than Consumers Energy is also helpful and has been making a difference. They say they are “cautiously optimistic” that the requests to reduce gas use are having a positive effect.

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at the Ray Compressor Station in Macomb County. That station is now partially in service and repairs at the facility are continuing.

The call for conservation is in effect through Friday, February 1.