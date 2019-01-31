Hundreds of Michigan communities ban marijuana businesses

DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 Michigan communities have banned marijuana businesses just two months after the state became the first in the Midwest to legalize the drug for recreational use.

MLive reports that some cities and townships have enacted temporary bans until the state creates regulations to govern the recreational marijuana industry.

Josh Hovey is the spokesman for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. He believes that some communities are being cautious because of legal concerns, while others are following their community’s values.

Barton Morris is one of the lawyers involved with the marijuana legalization campaign. He believes attitudes will change over time.

Many of the state’s biggest cities, including Detroit and Lansing, haven’t passed any restrictions.

Michigan voters in November endorsed recreational marijuana for adults who are at least 21 years old.