Hundreds of Michigan communities ban marijuana businesses

DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 Michigan communities have banned marijuana businesses just two months after the state became the first in the Midwest to legalize the drug for recreational use.
MLive reports that some cities and townships have enacted temporary bans until the state creates regulations to govern the recreational marijuana industry.
Josh Hovey is the spokesman for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. He believes that some communities are being cautious because of legal concerns, while others are following their community’s values.
Barton Morris is one of the lawyers involved with the marijuana legalization campaign. He believes attitudes will change over time.
Many of the state’s biggest cities, including Detroit and Lansing, haven’t passed any restrictions.
Michigan voters in November endorsed recreational marijuana for adults who are at least 21 years old.
Sara
Harry Aslinger was huge on propaganda on marijuana, so he could get a bigger budget for his narcotics department. Once alcohol was legal again, the budget was shrinking for the department. Determined to make more money and a name for imself they went after marijuana and put out a whole lot of propaganda.
When he contacted 30 doctors and pharmacists 29 of them said there was no harm with the use of marijuana, Harry A went with the 1 who seen it his way.
Marijuana has been used for over 3,000 years to treat ailments. Here are a list of some things marijuana can help
-epilepsy
-Arthritis
-Cancer
-inflammatory bowel disease
Do your own research, big pharma and the alcohol industry could start losing out on money once people wake up to the benefits of marijuana and dont allow the propaganda to fear them. I believed marijuana was bad because the D.A.R.E. Program taught me that it was, once i opened my mind and did my own research my eyes were opened.
Sara
Also marijuana is a plant /herb we dont need regulations on a plant/herb. Whats next basil, and tomatos?