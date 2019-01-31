Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Lowe’s replaces man’s stolen snowblower

Posted 5:04 PM, January 31, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man whose snowblower was stolen during the week-long winter blast has received a new one.

Lowe's donated a snowblower to Danny Newland Thursday.  Newland regularly clears the sidewalks for his entire neighborhood.

“I snowblow the sidewalks all the way from one end down to the other on my block here and on the other side of the road, for some of the elderly that can’t get out and do it themselves,” he said.

But two days ago, the snowblower went missing. Newland says he thinks it was taken around 1 a.m. Monday night.

Lowe's brought his a new one Thursday afternoon.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment