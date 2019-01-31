Lowe’s replaces man’s stolen snowblower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man whose snowblower was stolen during the week-long winter blast has received a new one.

Lowe's donated a snowblower to Danny Newland Thursday. Newland regularly clears the sidewalks for his entire neighborhood.

“I snowblow the sidewalks all the way from one end down to the other on my block here and on the other side of the road, for some of the elderly that can’t get out and do it themselves,” he said.

But two days ago, the snowblower went missing. Newland says he thinks it was taken around 1 a.m. Monday night.

Lowe's brought his a new one Thursday afternoon.