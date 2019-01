Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon senior guard Alyza Winston is a candidate for the 2019 Michigan Miss Basketball award.

The Michigan State signee is having a big senior season leading the Big Reds to an 8-3 start.

Her camp has put together a six and a half minute video to help people get to know her better, click the link above to see the full video.