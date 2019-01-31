× MSP asking drivers to slow down, move over after cruisers hit

PAW PAW, Mich. — Five Michigan State Police cruisers were hit this week while troopers were responding to crashes in southwest Michigan.

None of the troopers were seriously injured after cruisers were struck.

Authorities are reminding drivers to move over one lane or two car-lengths, or slow down when they see a stationary emergency vehicle or tow truck on the side of the road.

Starting Feb. 13, drivers will be required to slow their speed by at least 10 mph below a posted speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights activated.