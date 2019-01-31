× Multiple fire departments battling Ionia Co. fire

MUIR, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire in Ionia County early Thursday morning.

It started around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Garden and Liberty Streets in Muir and as of 6:45 a.m., crews are still out working to put it out.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Garden and Liberty Streets in Muir while they work to get the fire out.