Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Multiple fire departments battling Ionia Co. fire

Posted 6:45 AM, January 31, 2019, by

MUIR, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire in Ionia County early Thursday morning.

It started around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Garden and Liberty Streets in Muir and as of 6:45 a.m., crews are still out working to put it out.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Garden and Liberty Streets in Muir while they work to get the fire out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s