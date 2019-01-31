× Muskegon photographer captures silver lining to Polar Vortex

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Sub-zero temperatures don’t deter photographer Jeremy Church from spending time outside. He knows that the chance to capture beautiful images he on a frozen Lake Michigan will disappear soon enough.

“Every time, the lakes will freeze a little differently,” Church said.

Church comes prepared, layered up and camera in a gloved hand.

He heads to Pere Marquette beach almost daily to check things out. He says in the middle of all the chaos the winter storm the last few days, there are beautiful moments out on the icy shores.

“If you can get a sunset out here, and get the light — bouncing off the ice, its unbelievable,” Church said.

He knows it’s not for everyone. Church has nearly a decade of experience shooting on the lakeshore.

“You know, I’ve walked everywhere. That’s the thing, I just assume everyone can go out where I go, because I’m so used to doing it,” Church said.

Church is set up at the Muskegon Farmer’s Market every Saturday with his photos for sale. He says he’s excited to watch the waves change as the weather warms up — but will be sad to see the frozen lakeshore thaw.