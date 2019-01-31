× Newaygo bridge closes due to ice jam, rising river levels

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The Bridge Street Bridge in Newaygo is closed because of an ice jam and rising water along the Muskegon River.

Newaygo County Emergency Services sent out the message Thursday morning that travelers should use an alternate route.

Newaygo City Parks River Front Park Phase 1 and Phase 2 are also now closed due to the high water.

River levels can fluctuate rapidly due to a 17-mile jam of jumbled ice on the Muskegon River, which stretches from the upstream and downstream of the Warner Bridge and the Bridgeton Township Boat Launch to the City of Newaygo. River levels at Newaygo are now above flood stage at 14.5 feet. River levels at Bridgeton remain at just over 13 feet. Both locations have seen the river rise about six to seven feet since the ice jam formed.

The river will continue freezing through Friday, but is expected to thaw quickly over the weekend with temperatures in 40s and rain in the forecast. Those living near the river should keep aware of the levels and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.