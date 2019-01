× Over 1K odd-even parking tickets issued this week in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police issued over 1,000 tickets this week for odd-even parking violations.

Police said 1,076 citations were issued since Monday to emphasize the importance of roadways being clear for emergency responders.

Grand Rapids police say the City is engaging with residents to take a more proactive approach in order to avoid more citations and keep roads clear.