PORTAGE, Mich. — City officials have lifted the snow emergency in the Portage area, but are keeping Millennium Park’s popular ice rink closed because of dangerous conditions.

Temperatures will be in the single digits today, with wind-chills dipping below zero, making prolonged exposure very dangerous.

Snow-bound students and their parents will have to wait one more day before lacing up their skates. The park ice rink is closed today, but is expected to re-open tomorrow, February 1st.