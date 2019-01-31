Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

Report: Michigan worst state for winter driving

Posted 4:01 PM, January 31, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan is the deadliest state for winter driving, according to a report.

ValuePenguin compiled fatalities caused by winter weather-related crashes from 2013-2017 based off reports by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There were 282 fatalities from 2013-2017, 85 more than the second-highest state, Pennsylvania. Eleven of those deaths occurred in Detroit and four were in Oshtemo Township.

I-94 was the worst road for driving in terms of fatalities with 15, followed by 12 on I-75, 11 on I-96 and seven on US-31 and US-41.

The report says Michigan averages 37 fatalities per 100 below-freezing days each year.

The report considered crashes that occurred during sleet, hail, snow, blowing snow, freezing rain or drizzle to be weather-related. Data on the annual numbers of days with temperatures below freezing were gathered  from information maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

