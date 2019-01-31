× Restaurant offers free meals to those working in frigid temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan restaurant paying it forward to all of the workers who have to be out in these frigid temperatures.

All Russ’ locations will be offering plow drivers and first repsonders with a free meal Thursday to thank them for their work.

You can stop in to one of their 12 locations for a free breakfast with two eggs, toast, and coffee from 6 to 11 a.m.

The owners say its the least they can do to show their appreciation to the men and women who have been working around the clock.