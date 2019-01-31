× Serious injuries after crash involving Ottawa Co. Road Commission truck

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Spring Lake woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving an Ottawa County Road Commission plow truck.

The crash happened around 2:06 p.m. near the intersection of 148th Avenue and Michael Lane in Spring Lake.

Authorities say the plow truck was removing snow from southbound lanes 148th Avenue when it swerved to avoid a delivery truck slowing down or stopped in the road. The lights on the delivery truck were obscured by snow.

The Spring Lake woman was going north and attempted to swerve out of the truck’s way, but was struck in the driver’s side by the plow.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.