Smart Shopper: Best things to buy in February

With us saying goodbye to the first month of 2019, that means flipping the calendar provides a new month of "Best Things to Buy".

Televisions

Want to pride yourself on seeing every little aspect of the big game this Sunday, Feb. 3? Beyond Black Friday, right now, is also a time when TV sales are great!

Walmart, Costco and Amazon just a few places to name. A place to compare, is tomsguide.com because they've done some of the homework for you.

Winter clothing

We still have plenty of winter left here in Michigan, but you might have noticed that retailers are already slashing prices to make way for spring items.

This means you are going to find everything 'winter related' clothing wise, hitting some deep discounts. Places like landsend.com already cutting prices by upwards of 65 percent.

Housewares/gadgets

Thanks to President`s Day on Monday, Feb. 18, huge sales will be going on, many things focusing on housewares. That`s everything from furniture and bake ware to small kitchen gadgets and even appliances. Check out overstock.com already getting people excited about what`s coming.

Valentine's Day leftovers

For all of the jewelry and candy that did not get purchased, the day after Valentine's Day, meaning Feb. 15, will be when you want to swoop in and stock up!

One of my favorite apps or website to compare product costs in weekly ads is flipp.com

Do you have a Smart Shopper idea you'd like to send my way? It could be a local thrift store all the way to a discount grocer. Please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com