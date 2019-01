WEST MICHIGAN – It may be cold, but many West Michigan residents woke up to a beautiful sunrise and spectacle Thursday morning.

Temperatures were below -10 in many areas, but this was amazing.

Seen at our office: Fine ice crystals falling at the edge of lake-effect snow showers creating a light pillar above the sun and sun dogs (left and right) along a 22-degree halo. Current temperature -10 F. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/uzZQ2od3lg — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 31, 2019

