Third Annual Beer Month GR on Tap this February

Posted 10:36 AM, January 31, 2019

The award-winning craft beers made right in West Michigan will be put in the spotlight from Friday, Feb. 15 thru Friday, March 15, as Experience Grand Rapids announces their Third Annual Beer Month GR.

A lot of collaborative events are planned, including Cool Brews, Hot Eats, the 14th Annual Winter Beer Festival, Tree Beer Release and more.

Throughout Grand Rapids,  more than 40 area restaurants and breweries will participate in the 7th annual Cool Brews, Hot Eats. This is a chance to showcase Grand Rapids' unique beer and food scene. To some of those items featured,  experiencegr.com/beer-month/cool-brews-hot-eats.

For a full schedule of events, go to BeerMonthGR.com

 

