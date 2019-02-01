× 17 dogs rescued from subzero temperatures in Calhoun Co.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges accused of leaving more than a dozen dogs outside in bitterly cold temperatures and police believe he may have also planned to use them in a dog fighting ring.

Deputies in Calhoun County say 17 dogs were found with minimum shelter and frozen food and water in the 10000 block of I Drive N in Emmett Township.

All dogs were taken to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter and are being evaluated by a local veterinarian.

Animal cruelty charges are now pending against the owner of the home, a 65 year old man of Emmett Township. Deputies are now considering additional charges after suspecting the dogs being used for dog fighting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700

If you see an animal left outside without shelter, food, or water, please call your local animal control.