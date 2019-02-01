California restaurant owner bans ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A California restaurant owner says he won’t serve diners wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

Kenji Lopez-Alt, the owner of Wursthall Restaurant, located in California’s Bay Area, tweeted Thursday, “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served,” KGO reports.

Lopez-Alt reportedly added it would be the “same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

His tweet has since been deleted.

However, KGO says the tweet did get many reactions. Some social media users said that refusing to serve someone based on what they are wearing is wrong, while others said they support the chef and are now more likely to go to his restaurant.