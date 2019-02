Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- After a busy week of snowfall and subzero temperatures, a West Michigan ski lodge is preparing for a busy weekend.

Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE in Belmont, says they have a ton of snow for people to enjoy while snowboarding, skiing or tubing.

If you are interested, you can learn more about hours and prices here.