Chinese Lunar Festival extends celebration of the new year

Posted 11:00 AM, February 1, 2019, by

For many New Year's celebrations happened a month ago, but the Chinese Association of West Michigan is continuing the festivities this weekend with the Lunar New Year Celebration.

The Lunar Festival is a tradition that's celebrated all around the world, enjoying the experience and richness of Chinese culture. Attendees can enjoy traditional Chinese food, performances like dragon and lion dancers, and so much more.

The event will have activities including having your name written in Chinese, a visit with a Tea Master, kids crafts, and a parade.

The event will take place Saturday, February 2 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the DeVos Place Ballroom A-B.

To find more information and to purchase tickets, visit elevategr.com.

