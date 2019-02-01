Dog food recall issued

(FOX 17) Dog owners are urged to check their canned foods after Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced the voluntary recall of of select products because of excessive amounts of Vitamin D. FOX 17 was alerted to the recall by a viewer and confirmed it with the FDA.

The recall notes that “the affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide” though “no dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.” Owners who bought the affected foods should dispose of the product and discontinue feeding it to any animals. Unopened containers may be returned to retailers.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition encourages anyone looking for more information to visit their website or call 1-800-445-5777. A list of the affected foods and the full FDA recall notice can be found here.

Though it is an essential vitamin for many functions, too much of any good thing can be harmful. According to the FDA, the danger in being exposed to high levels of vitamin D depends on the length of exposure. Symptoms include vomiting, weakness, loss of appetite, increased thirst & urination, seizures, abdominal pain, and sudden weight loss.