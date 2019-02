× Driver pinned in vehicle after crash in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency responders are working to free a driver after a crash Friday in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:48 p.m. near the intersection of southbound US-31 and Lake Michigan Drive.

Dispatchers said the driver of a minivan was pinned in after a crash involving a semi-truck, and he will be taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.