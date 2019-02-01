× FBI seeking suspect in Kentucky robbery, murder

GRAY, Ky. — Federal investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a robbery and homicide in Kentucky.

Authorities say 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis entered a gas station on Jan. 16 in Gray, Kentucky, and brandished a firearm before shooting a customer while fleeing the scene. He is facing charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

Lewis has ties to Michigan and Mississippi.

Authorities describe Lewis as standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black or brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan FBI office at 313-965-2323.