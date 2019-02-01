For the ‘love’ of the ‘game’: Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to Nate Blury, owner of the Original Tin Cup and Fox 17 Morning Mixologist, there's nothing more romantic than Football and Valentine's Day.

He made some cocktails that go well with both the Super Bowl and date night with your sweetheart.

Big Game Shandy

10oz Silver Tequila

24 oz fresh lemonade

12 oz lager

2 oz lime juice

Directions: Add to a pitcher with ice, stir, and enjoy at your Superbowl Party.

Dark and Stormy

1 1/2 oz Dark Rum

Splash of White Rum

4 1/2oz Ginger Beer

Garnish with a lime wedge

Directions: Add rum(s) to the base of a cocktail glass, top off with ginger beer and gently stir to create the "stormy" effect. Garnish with a lime wedge and you are good to go!

Strawberry Shortcake Mimosa

Strawberries

1/2 cup finely crushed Nilla wafers

2/3 cup strawberry ice cream

Vanilla vodka

Champagne [or Prosecco] Whip cream [for Garnish].

Directions: Dice strawberry and use it to rim a champagne flute with the Nilla wafer crumbs, add a tablespoon of strawberry ice cream to the bottom of the flute, pour 1 oz vanilla vodka over ice cream and then top off with champagne. Spray whip the top of the glass and garnish with a strawberry and sprinkle the remaining Nilla crumbs.

In honor of the weather, Fox 17 viewers can save 10 percent when they check out OriginalTinCup.com by using the code SNOWDAY.