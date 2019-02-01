It was cold and much of the news was serious, but we still seemed to have some fun this week.
Friday Funnies – Winter Vortex Edition
-
FDA approves new opioid
-
Netflix raising all subscription prices
-
HopCat announces new name for fries: Cosmik Fries
-
Fox News host Bret Baier and family involved in serious crash
-
NY passes abortion rights bill
-
-
Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in as next governor New Year’s Day
-
House Dems approve package to end government shutdown
-
Icy roads snarl AM commute, leads to crashes
-
IRS won’t issue tax refunds during government shutdown
-
Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump
-
-
$100,000 meteorite used as doorstop on Michigan farm for decades
-
Godfrey-Lee Schools discusses possible mascot change from ‘Rebels’
-
Couple says clerk refused ‘foreign’ New Mexico ID for marriage license, asked for passport