GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Anyone suffering from cabin fever today can get a little relief and learn a little history. The Gerald R. Ford Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and resume normal hours for the weekend.

After the government shutdown, and then the polar vortex, the museum is ready for visitors. The former Breton Village train will be on display through this weekend while the display “In Step with Betty Ford” will remain at the museum until February 8th for the public to enjoy.