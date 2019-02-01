Grand Haven girls improve to 12-0 with win over Zeeland West

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The Grand Haven boys and girls played at The Pit on Friday night inside Lakeshore Middle School. After a close first quarter, the Lady Buccaneers pulled away from Zeeland West to remain undefeated with the 55-25 win.
