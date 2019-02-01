Grand Rapids residents get extra time to clear sidewalks, but need to get cars off streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids residents will have all weekend to get their sidewalks clear of this week’s snow.

The City of Grand Rapids announced Friday that they are extending the grace period to clear your sidewalks to Monday. City ordinances require that property owners clear sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall, but that has been waived due to the volume of snow and dangerous temperatures and wind chills this week.

City workers are also knocking on doors in neighborhoods asking residents to move vehicle that have been parked on city streets through the week so that plows can get through and clear the roads. If the vehicles are parked illegally or on the wrong side of the street for odd-even parking or one-side parking, they could do towed within 20 minutes, even if they are buried in snow.

City workers out on Friday say that if you live near a school and the parking lot of the school has been cleared, you can move your car there and park there for the weekend.

Cars that are parked illegally but not buried in snow have until 1:00 a.m. Saturday to be moved or they will be towed.

With the quick melting that may occur this weekend, residents are also asked to clear drains and catch basins in the streets. Also, residents are encouraged to help neighbors and others who aren’t able to clear their sidewalks.

The City also is reminding residents and private snow plow operators that it’s against City ordinance to put snow in streets, alleys and sidewalks. It also prohibits the blocking of fire hydrants and mailboxes.