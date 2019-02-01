Hope-Calvin flashback: Knights beat Hope advance to NCAA tournament in 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Saturday will mark the 200th men's basketball meeting of the Hope-Calvin rivalry when the Knights and Dutch meet at DeVos Fieldhouse. Back on February 28, 2015, the two teams met for a winner-take-all meeting in which the Knights would go on to get the 70-69 win to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Knights won all three matchups against the Dutch that season.