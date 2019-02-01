Kent County sheriff keeping K9’s & mounted unit warm in cold

Posted 4:37 AM, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38AM, February 1, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. —  The Kent County Sheriff’s office is thanking the public for an outpouring of appreciation during this week’s Polar Vortex while letting the public know how all of its officers are handling the bitter cold.

Even Kent County’s Mounted Unit is going stir-crazy, forced to be kept inside their stable near Rockford High School since temperatures are below zero.

“We wanted to let everyone know that they are doing great! We have been keeping them indoors (much to Dewey’s disappointment) and providing them with plenty of food, water, and exercise,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department says its horses are given blankets if they have to go outdoors and K9’s are given a warm hat.

