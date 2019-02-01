× Lansing man sentenced to prison for tax scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for identity fraud and running a tax refund scheme.

Oghenevwakpo Igoba was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, eight counts of making a false claim to the United States and eight counts of aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say Igoba used other people’s personally identifying information to access tax information and used it to file false federal income tax returns to receive refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.

Igoba directed hundreds of thousands of dollars to himself, most of which was stopped by IRS systems. However, he was able to receive at least $57,000 as a result of the crime.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution and fees.