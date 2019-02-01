Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The United States Postal Service will start delivering mail once again today.

It's been a few days since some Michiganders received their mail. The USPS cancelled delivery in cities of Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids on Wednesday, then all across Michigan on Tuesday.

The decision to halt deliveries came down to the safety of the employees.

Visit the USPS website for continued service updates.

2. Remember to add some red to your outfit today because of Go Red For Women Day, organized by the American Heart Association.

Experts say heart disease is the number one killer of women, and the day is designed to raise awareness and hopefully motivate women to visit their doctors, to look for signs of heart disease or stroke.

If you're wearing your red, you can post pictures online, with #GoRedGrandRapids or #GoRedMI.

Ladies can also schedule a "Well Woman" visit with their doctor; it's basically like a physical to look for any signs of heart disease, stroke, or other illnesses.

3. The winter storm is causing a drop in blood donations, so Michigan Blood is putting out a call, saying they're in urgent need of donors.

The organization says it's in need of all blood types, but especially O Negative and O Positive.

There are 8 donation centers statewide, with half here in West Michigan.

Everyone's encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome too.

4. Domino's has a new promotion that rewards customers for buying pizza, even from its competitors!

It's designed to draw new customers. All customers have to do is download the Domino's App and sign up for the loyalty program. Then use the app to scan the pizza and get points, even if the pizza purchased at a different restaurant or home made.

Once customers hit 60 points, they become eligible for a free Domino's pie.

Domino's is hoping that once people try their pizza, they'll come back for more.

The promotion starts Saturday, and runs for 12 weeks.

5. Puma joins the likes of Nike as they unveil their very own self-lacing sneakers.

The shoe brand released images of the state-of-the-art self-lacing sneakers dubbed the FI.

Puma's FI will be connected to an app which allows wearers to loosen or tighten the laces on the shoe.

The company hopes to rival Nike who launched the Adapt BB, a lace-less basketball shoe, earlier this month.

Be prepared to shell out some cash if you're trying to get your hands on the FI, the shoe will be sold at a retail price of $330 and will be released to the public in spring 2020.